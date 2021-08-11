Masks remain optional at Pender County Schools

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Pender County Board of Education did not make any changes to face covering guidance during its meeting Tuesday night.

In July, the board voted to make masks optional for all students, teachers, and staff.

Several dozen parents attended Tuesday’s meeting to share concerns about masks, despite the issue being absent from the agenda.

Recently both New Hanover and Brunswick County Schools voted to make masks mandatory.

After hearing from both sides, the board announced it would not be discussing or making any changes to the policy.

“Parents should have that right to decide and that is what we have given everyone,” said board chair Cindy Fontana. “If you want your child to wear a mask then please encourage your child to do that, but if you don’t want your child to wear a mask, then they don’t have to.”

Fontana says the board is monitoring the situation and considering adding a virtual learning option for elementary school students with health concerns. Virtual learning options already exist for middle and high schools.

You can watch the full meeting here.