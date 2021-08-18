Mecklenburg County to implement indoor mask mandate in 10 days

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WSOC) — The City of Charlotte and the unincorporated parts of the county went back under an indoor mask mandate Wednesday, with the rest of the county following suit in 10 days.

Charlotte’s mandate began at 5 p.m. Wednesday and will be in effect through Sept. 1 unless sooner rescinded or terminated.

- Advertisement -

Shortly after the mask mandate went into effect in Charlotte, Mecklenburg County Commissioners voted 6-2 to implement the mask mandate across the entire county.

The current mandate includes unincorporated parts of the county but in 10 days it will be expanded to every town in the county.

The current mandate requires face coverings be worn in any indoor public place, business, or establishment within the City of Charlotte and the unincorporated areas of Mecklenburg County, regardless of vaccination status.

Read more here.