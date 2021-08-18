Wilmington billboard featuring Biden eating ice cream over Afghanistan scene paid for anonymously

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A billboard at the intersection of Eastwood Road and Racine Drive has caught the attention of drivers and raised concerns for some in Wilmington.

A picture depicting President Joe Biden eating ice cream over a photo of a helicopter in Afghanistan is a part of a digital billboard in Wilmington. There’s also a photo of Biden peaking through blinds featured in the slideshow of advertisements.

The owner of Tedder Outdoor Advertising, the operator of the billboard, says someone anonymously dropped off an envelope with money and instructions for the billboard inside.

The billboard has attracted Former President Donald Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr. He posted a photo of the billboard on Instagram.

Sonya Patrick, a representative for the New Hanover County Democratic Party, says the money spent on the billboard could have supported a family trying to get out of Afghanistan.

“This is not a laughing matter, this is a very sensitive issue, and it’s not to be made fun of,” Patrick said. “Maybe that’s why the person didn’t put their name on it because a part of their conscience if they have any type of moral conscience, it’s letting them know this.”

WWAY reached out to the New Hanover County Republican Party for a statement and GOP Chair Will Knecht said they did not want to comment.