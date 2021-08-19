UNCW partners with UNC Chapel Hill Eshelman School of Pharmacy to offer students a new degree program

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — UNCW and the UNC Chapel Hill Eshelman School of Pharmacy is partnering to offer a program to seahawks interested in a Doctor of Pharmacy degree.

The new “Early Assurance Program” was created to give UNCW students a way get the degree and push more of them into the healthcare workforce.

- Advertisement -

The UNCW and UNC Chapel Hill Eshelman School of Pharmacy Program will offer qualified Uncw students an automatic interview with the Eshelman School’s admissions department.

Chris Lantz, associate dean for academic affairs in the College of Health and Human Services says this program will be greatly beneficial for students interested in healthcare.

“I think we’re going to provide a lot of infrastructure and support for students, and we will be able to identify them early in their college careers, be able to work with them collaboratively to achieve those educational and experiential requirements, and then be able to guide them through additional resources within the Eshelman School of pharmacy to really guide their personal and professional preparation,” said Chris Lantz.

James Winebrake, provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs, emphasized the importance of the collaboration for the program and what it means for the future of the university.

“If there’s one thing we’ve realized in the area of public health, is that institutions need to collaborate. We’re not going to be able to solve the public health problems of this region or of the state frankly, if we don’t get institutions and organizations working together,” said James Winebrake.

Dean and professor in the College of Health and Human Services, Charles Hardy, said this is one step in a major collaboration with multiple local entities to aid in the local healthcare workforce development.

“This is part of a larger collaborative approach that has been evolving from the partnership agreement with Novant Health, UNC Health, UNC School of Medicine, and now UNCW, and Cape Fear Community College, to enhance the health professional workforce in Southeastern North Carolina,” said Charles Hardy.

.

Students are expected to begin the program as soon as next spring.