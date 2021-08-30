One student shot and injured at New Hanover High School, authorities search for gunman

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Several officers with the Wilmington Police Department and New Hanover County Sheriff’s deputies were called to New Hanover High School Monday morning after a student was shot.

According to WWAY sources, they received a call sometime after 11 a.m. in reference to an emergency situation at the school.

- Advertisement -

New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office Spokesman Jerry Brewer said one student was shot and taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center. We do not know the student’s condition.

The gunman appeared to runaway and authorities are actively searching for that person. The sheriff’s office says this is not an active shooter situation.

New Hanover High School 1 of 4

Just before noon, New Hanover County Schools spokesman Russell Clark released a written statement which said the school was on lockdown.

“We are asking families and members of the community not to go to the building,” Clark said. “Law enforcement is currently on the scene.”

The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office said students were being evacuated to nearby Williston Middle School for a head count and that parents could pick them up from the MLK Center.

Williston Middle School and Gregory Elementary are under a shelter in place. The school district says students from these two schools are not being released to families at this time. They ask that you wait for further instructions before going to one of those locations to pick up your student.

In pictures WWAY obtained, several law enforcement cars were parked along Market Street in front of the school.

Students and staff were seen calmly walking away from the school near Rose Ice & Coal Company. In one photo, a law enforcement officer was escorting students as they carried their book bags.

WWAY is working to get more information about this developing story. Continue checking WWAYTV3.com for more details this afternoon.