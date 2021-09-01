911 calls reveal new details in New Hanover High School shooting

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — 911 calls from Monday morning’s shooting at New Hanover High School were released to WWAY on Wednesday, revealing new insight into law enforcement’s response.

According to emergency transcripts, the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office and Wilmington Police first responded to the shots fired call at 11:24 a.m.

Three minutes later they discovered a victim shot in the left leg, and identified a suspect wearing all black with red and black shoes.

By 11:29 they identified the 15-year-old shooter by name, and at 2:11 p.m. it was announced he was in custody.

One New Hanover High School freshman called 911 from a nearby barber shop.

“There’s a shooting at New Hanover High,” you can hear her say on the call.

The operator asks, “Is it in the high school itself or is it around the high school?”

The caller says “I don’t know, I just saw a bunch of people like running and I thought it was just like some sort of track meet or something. And somebody said ‘yo run, there’s a shooter.'”

At least three 911 calls were made, one from that student, one from a parent, and one from a person believed to be a neighbor.