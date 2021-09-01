School shooting prompts lockdown at Winston-Salem’s Mount Tabor High School

Mount Tabor High School is on lockdown. There has been a shooting on school property. We and the WSPD have secured the campus and are doing everything possible to keep students safe. We are actively investigating what happened and will share confirmed information as appropriate. pic.twitter.com/7dYfx7G8iy — Forsyth Co Sheriff’s Office NC (@gofcsonc) September 1, 2021

The school district is telling parents to not go to Mt. Tabor High School and instead, should pick up students at a nearby Harris Teeter.

This is the second school shooting in the state this week. On Monday, a fight at New Hanover High School led to a shooting. A 15-year-old student was charged in that incident.