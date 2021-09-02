Charleston International Airport goes smoke, vape free

CHARLESTON, SC — The Charleston International Airport is no longer allowing people to smoke or use vapes anywhere in the facility.

WCSC-TV reports airport leaders are instituting the ban in an effort to maintain what they say is the health, safety and welfare of the traveling public.

Charleston International Airport Deputy Director and Chief Communications Officer Spencer Pryor said the smoke-free rules are effective Wednesday.

