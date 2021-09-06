At least 30 rescued this weekend from rip currents at NC county’s beaches

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — As rip currents hit the North Carolina coast with Hurricane Larry stirring up the Atlantic at least 30 people were rescued so far over the Labor Day weekend, officials say.

The National Weather Service office in Wilmington reported that swells from Hurricane Larry could cause dangerous conditions. Forecasters also said life-threatening rip currents are possible and swells could worsen later this week.

Larry is a major hurricane and is expected to bring more dangerous surf and rip currents to the North Carolina coast this week, the National Hurricane Center.

