City of Northwest searching for new police chief, tabling potential partnership with sheriff’s office

NORTHWEST, NC (WWAY) — The City of Northwest is on the hunt for a new police chief and additional officers after residents strongly spoke out against potentially outsourcing law enforcement duties to the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office.

The potential partnership was first made public last month. The Northwest Police Department currently employs a chief and two officers, and is unable to patrol the area 24 hours per day.

Chief Copelen Taylor is set to retire at the end of September. In August, council members said contracting with the sheriff’s office could be a more cost effective option than staffing the department full time.

During a public hearing Tuesday, several citizens spoke out in favor of keeping the police department.

“I don’t want our police force gone, these gentlemen here are fantastic, said resident Lonnie Weaver.

“If you take it away, to me, taxes should drastically go down, because what do we have? Nothing,” said resident TaQuinta Munn.

Some expressed concerns that outsourcing to the county could create safety concerns.

“We see on the news all the time about people going into areas they’re not familiar with trying to police the people and they come in to aggressively because they don’t know the people and they’re fearful,” said resident Darlene Ballard. “That is something that we don’t want coming from the other end of the county.”

Some citizens who spoke out at the public hearing were open to the idea of partnering with the county.

“Someone will be assigned here from the county day and night,” said resident Louis Parker. “Do we have day and night coverage here now? No.”

In the end, city council decided to begin the search for a new chief and additional officers.

“I’m confident that we will maintain the police department for the city of Northwest,” said Mayor James Knox following the meeting. “I believe in hearing and listening to the concerns of the people of the town. After all, they are the town.”

Knox says there will not be any immediate tax increase to fund the additional officers. He adds that Chief Taylor’s contract could be extended depending how long the search takes.