NCDOT hosting workshop in Whiteville to help small, disadvantaged businesses compete for contracts

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — Small business owners looking to compete for state transportation contracts are invited to attend a workshop Sept. 25 at Southeastern Community College.

The N.C. Department of Transportation is hosting informational meetings aimed at disadvantaged businesses enterprises, which include small businesses and those companies run by minorities or women. Many small businesses may not be familiar with the letting and award process and how to become prequalified as a subcontractor.

The NCDOT is looking for more companies that can perform contract work such as mowing, litter pickup, snow removal, emergency maintenance, traffic control, and roadway striping.

The free, in-person workshop will be from 10 a.m. to noon in Building D/Auditorium at the college, which is at 4564 Chadbourn Highway in Whiteville.

The NCDOT requests disadvantaged business owners who would like to attend to RSVP Allen Waddell at rawaddell@ncdot.gov or Becky Walker at bwwalker1@ncdot.gov. Both can be reached at 910-788-5300.

The department’s Highway Division 6 staff will lead the workshop and answer questions. A college representative will be on hand to explain its resources for small businesses. Division 6 is based in Fayetteville and covers Bladen, Columbus, Cumberland, Harnett and Robeson counties.

Division 6 staff members are joining the NCDOT’s Office of Civil Rights and the department’s Chief Engineer’s Office in sponsoring quarterly outreach events for disadvantaged business enterprises. The first outreach event in June attracted statewide more than 180 people representing small and disadvantaged businesses.