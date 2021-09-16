Convicted sex offender approved for parole after 30+ years behind bars

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — After more than 30 years behind bars, a convicted sex offender is getting out of prison.

In 1986, 66-year-old David Jordan was convicted in New Hanover County of indecent liberties with a child. In 1987, he was then convicted of first degree sexual offense and sexual exploitation of a minor.

- Advertisement -

He was sentenced to life in prison.

Due to changes in sentencing law, the North Carolina Post Release Supervision and Parole Commission has approved Smith’s parole.

He is scheduled to be released on March 4, 2024.