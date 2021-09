NORTH CAROLINA (WWAY) — Gov. Roy Cooper is expected to give an update on the state’s response to COVID-19.

You can watch the 3 p.m. briefing on WWAY’s live stream here.

As of Monday, NC released the following COVID-19 update:

3,257 Newly Reported Cases

3,323 Currently Hospitalized

15,776 Total Deaths in NC

10.3% Daily Percent Positive