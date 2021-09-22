Time capsule found inside foundation of old Wilmington church

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A time capsule has been found while crews redevelop a church that’s more than 100 years old.

PBC Design + Build shared with WWAY that they are in the process of re-developing the 1912 Pearsall Memorial Church at 3902 Market Street in Wilmington.

- Advertisement -

1 of 2

They recently located time capsule buried within the foundation/cornerstone. However, they have yet to uncover it and see what is inside.

The company plans to wait until Friday to allow former parishioners to retrieve and open it.

The church held its last service and dissolved in 2019.