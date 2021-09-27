More than 100 Novant Health employees terminated for not getting COVID-19 vaccine

NORTH CAROLINA (WWAY / WSOC) — Nearly 200 of 375 suspended Novant Health employees who were not vaccinated last week came into compliance with its mandatory COVID-19 vaccination program, officials said Monday. The rest of the employees have been terminated.

Novant unveiled its mandatory vaccination policy on July 22, saying then that it would require full compliance by Sept. 15. In a news release, Novant Health said the affected workers would have a five-day period to comply with the vaccine mandate or be dismissed.

Last Tuesday, Novant said nearly 400 of its workers faced dismissal for not complying.

Now, the hospital system said more than 99% of its more than 35,000 employees are currently compliant. It considers workers to be compliant if they have received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine or the first dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines.

According to Novant, employees with just one Moderna or Pfizer dose have until Oct. 15 to get the second dose.

New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington is part of the Novant network. NHRMC has yet to share if any of their employees were terminated for non-complying to the mandate.