Elizabethtown coffee shop brews off java flights

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — An Elizabethtown coffee shop has put a fun spin on the way you can get your java fix.

Barefoot Brew is offering coffee flights — similar to wine or beer flights you may have seen before.

You can try all the flavors they have to offer, hot or iced, lattes with a shot of espresso, and more.

Bo Barefoot and his wife Kelly opened the shop in the middle of the pandemic in April 2020.

Bo says the idea for the flights is thanks to his wife and the women who work at the shop as a way to educate people on different types of coffee.

“Let you know that it’s not what my dad drank which was black coffee out of a percolator that you could also put in a car and use for oil,” he said. “So our goal is to educate people on coffee and let them know there are Mexican blends, Guatemalan blends, Colombian blends, Tanzanian pea-berry. We carry all of those here.”

Barefoot says his wife is more of the coffee-lover, but employees at the shop always create something he likes.