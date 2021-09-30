CCSO: Chase across three counties ends with large drug bust

REIGELWOOD, NC (WWAY) — Deputies with the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Heavy Enforcement Action Team conducted a traffic checking station on Old Lake Road in the Riegelwood community on Wednesday.

A dark colored SUV approached the checking station and failed to stop for the deputies. Deputies then chased the SUV, leading through the eastern part of Columbus County into Bladen County. Deputies say the chase ended when the suspect, 39-year-old Deron Blanks, crashed into a fence in Pender County and ran off. Blanks was caught shortly after and arrested.

CCSO says deputies searched the SUV and found 291 grams of cocaine, 298 grams of heroin, approximately 137 dosage units of various prescription medication, a stolen firearm, and a large amount of cash.

Blanks had 2 outstanding orders for arrest and was charged with the following:

4 counts of Trafficking Opium or Heroin

2 counts of Trafficking Cocaine

2 counts of Possession with Intent to Sell or Deliver Schedule IV Controlled Substance

Possession with Intent to Sell or Deliver Schedule VI Controlled Substance

Possession with Intent to Sell or Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substance

Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Possession of a Stolen Firearm

Felony Flee to Elude

Carrying a Concealed Weapon

Felony Maintaining a Vehicle

Resisting a Public Officer

2 counts of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

2 counts of Failure to Appear

Blanks was also charged by the Columbus County Vice/Narcotics Unit for his part in an investigation in which illegal substances were purchased as follows:

3 counts of Sell or Deliver Heroin

Blanks is being held on a $5,160,000 secured bond.