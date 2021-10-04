Project Grace designs released, public input wanted

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — On Monday, designs for New Hanover County’s Project Grace were presented to county commissioners.

The redevelopment project has been in the works for more than four years. It will remodel the entire block between Second and Third Streets and between Chestnut and Grace Streets.

According to the county, Project Grace “will create a purpose-built Public Library adjacent to a modern Cape Fear Museum. The new building will anchor cultural resources in downtown Wilmington, create new synergy in services, and enhance the visitor’s experience.”

It has also faced pushback from those in the community wanting to preserve the current historic structures.

LS3P architecture firm designed the schematics for the project and presented them to commissioners on Monday. The designs can be viewed here.

The county also released two videos on the project. One shows the floor plans, the other shows artist renderings of what the exterior structure could look like.

Residents will also be able to submit naming suggestions for the new building.

