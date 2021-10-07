2 charged with concealing newborn’s death in North Carolina

HIGH POINT, NC (AP) — Two people have been accused of concealing the death of an infant boy, burying the child at one of their homes, according to police.

The special victims unit of the High Point Police Department was made aware of the burial of the infant in Iredell County, news outlets reported. An investigation revealed that on Sept. 4, Olivia N. Billington, 21, of Statesville gave birth to the boy in High Point with Alex H. Best, 19, also of Statesville, a department news release said.

Police said neither Billington nor Best sought medical treatment for the child, and on Sept. 6, Best took the baby to his home in Iredell County and buried him.

An autopsy was performed, but the findings were inconclusive, police said.

Best and Billington are charged with felony concealment of death. Their status couldn’t be determined on Thursday.