Recyclops to offer Uber-like curbside pickup service in Leland

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Leland residents will soon have a new option for curbside recycling pickup after the town terminated its contract with GFL in June.

Recyclops is a monthly subscription-based recycling pickup service based out of Utah and currently operating in 17 states and more than 160 municipalities.

Customers are provided with custom bags for paper, metal, glass, and plastic. Cardboard can be put out separately.

With the base-level service, recyclables are picked up every other week and taken to a partner facility.

Vice president of business development Dennis Wise explains what makes the service unique.

“Instead of having very heavy $400,000 trucks rolling up and down the streets tearing the streets up, our model is an Uber-like model where we hire local gig-economy employees,” Wise said. “Sometimes they actually are Uber drivers, and they use their own vehicles to pick up recyclables from the curb or from the yard.”

The service will launch in Leland on October 24 and starts at $12 per month.

If you’d like to sign up for the service or become a driver, you can learn more here.