Man killed in officer-involved shooting in Brunswick County

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — One man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Brunswick County Sunday night.

According to Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Emily Flax, deputies were called to a home near the intersection of Wanets Landing Road NE and Point Repose Dr NE for a report of shots fired.

Flax says deputies responded and exchanged gunfire with one man, killing him. Deputies were not harmed.

The State Bureau of Investigation is investigating. District Attorney Jon David was also on scene.

This is a developing story and we will provide more details once they are available.