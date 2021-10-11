Make Pink Girl Wishes come true on Saturday

WILLARD, NC (WWAY) — To help honor Breast Cancer Awareness month Pink Girl Wishes is throwing an event to focus attention on women of color. The Breast Cancer Awareness Car, Bike, and Truck show has a day full of events for the whole family.

“Pink Girl Wishes Wishes is a nonprofit organization dedicated to overcoming health care disparities involving breast care for people of color,” founder Tisha James says. “Our mission is to promote awareness through early detection as well as provide resources and support for individuals battling breast cancer via community-based events and fundraisers.”

- Advertisement -

The event kicks off at noon Saturday with plenty of vehicles to check out, activities for kids, vendors, food, and music. There will also be a mobile mammogram unit and a covid testing clinic.

James says the event came to her through her husband. “With me being a current breast cancer fighter, we felt like there was no better time to start bringing more awareness to our community and start educating on one of the second leading causes of cancer deaths in women.” My husband has a fond love and Mustangs and Motorcycles, so we figured what better way than a car & bike show.”

For more on registration and how to attend, click here.