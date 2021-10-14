North Carolina State Fair gets underway in Raleigh

RALEIGH, NC (WTVD/WWAY) — It’s back! For the first time in two years, people can enjoy the fun of the North Carolina State Fair.

All the usual staples are back: entertainment, rides, animals, family activities and deep-fried food delights.

The fair will be open every day through October 24 at the North Carolina State Fairgrounds in Raleigh.

Many have wondered whether the fair would require COVID-19 vaccinations or a negative COVID-19 test to enter.

That won’t be the case.

“We do believe that the NC State Fair can operate safely,” said Kent Yelverton, State Fair manager. “Thank goodness for the vaccine. if not for a vaccine, we would not be able to have events like this. We’ve looked at other events. We’ve seen the information coming from other large events. Those events have not resulted in on-site transmission in large numbers.”

Visit here for the daily schedule and hours.