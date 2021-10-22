‘Art-oberfest 2021’ to honor memory of Wilmington portrait artist Sandy Lee

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A neighborhood art crawl will be taking place in one of Wilmington’s oldest neighborhoods this weekend featuring nearly 40 artists.

The 3rd Annual Art-oberfest 2021 will be held in the Carolina Place/Armore Historic Streetcar District.

The event celebrates and recognizes up-and-coming artisans, many of whom, reside in quaint bungalows that make these neighborhoods charming.

What makes the event special is that you can stroll through the district to meet the talented artists, vendors and musicians nestled along porches, lawns and sidewalks.

This year’s event is dedicated to the memory of portrait artist Sandy Lee who died January 22, 2021.

“Sandy Lee was an incredible friend, father and partner,” said Quinn Cook who organized Art-oberfest 2021. “He was an extraordinary artist who was loved by all who had the privilege to know him, and his talented eye captured every detail of each portrait he painted throughout his lifetime.”

From portraits depicting landscapes to common household items, Lee’s work is known for his careful attention to detail.

“Sandy embraced life’s perfections and flaws and transposed them to eternal life on canvas,” Quinn said. “His legacy will continue to inspire all who knew him before and those who will see his work for the first time.”

Lee’s work will be showcased at the festival and exclusive prints will be available for pre-sale.

The Carolina Place/Ardmore Art Crawl is located between Market and Castle Streets, just east of 17th Street. All artists/vendors/musicians will be located along Wrightsville Avenue and Pender Avenue down to Wallace Park.

Due to ongoing concerns about the pandemic, those attending are asked to respect each artist’s or vendor’s request regarding the use of face masks/coverings and social distancing.

Maps showing where the artists and vendors will be located are available at Legacy Architectural Salvage at 1831-B Dawson Street and the Historic Wilmington Foundation at 211 Orange Street.