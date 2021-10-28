Moores Creek National Battlefield to host nighttime candlelight tour

CURRIE, NC (WWAY) — For the first time in four years, Moores Creek National Battlefield will host a candlelight tour in mid-November that will offer visitors a chance to step back in time to learn about life during the American Revolution in 1776.

The three-quarter mile tour on Saturday, Nov. 13, will lead visitors through the battlefield by candle and lantern light to learn about the Moores Creek Campaign during the Revolutionary War.

- Advertisement -

Its one of the biggest events of the year at the park.

“It really offers the visitor a unique look at the park and the battlefield, and we have volunteers and staff members in period dress portraying various characters from the Moores Creek story,” said Jason Collins, Moores Creek National Battlefield Chief of Interpretation.

Tours begin at 4:30 p.m. with the last group leaving at 9 p.m. There are a limited number of spots available. If you’re interested in attending, contact the park as soon as possible.

“There’s just something [about the tour] that helps to bring you back to 1776 by getting rid of all of the modern landscaping obtrusions,” Collins said. “It allows you to leave all your other senses behind and get fully immersed in the story, and seeing the park by candlelight is the best way to get that feeling.”

Once the tour is complete, visitors will have the opportunity to take a hayride from the park’s visitor center down to Patriot’s Hall to get back to your vehicle.

Each tour lasts 45 minutes and begins at Patriot’s Hall which is the park’s community building.

The tours are free of charge and run every 15 minutes. On the day of the tour, you’re asked to meet at Patriot’s Hall 15 minutes prior to your scheduled tour time.

To make reservations, call the park at 910-283-5591 (ext. 2234). They will let you know the tour times that are still available and will assist you in making your reservation. While inside the park, visitor center and Patriot’s Hall, you will be required to wear a face covering.