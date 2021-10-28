Southeastern Autism Academy haunted house treats Cape Fear to spooky fun

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Halloween is three days, but one school project is already spooking the Cape Fear.

Thursday, Southeastern Autism Academy students put on their annual haunted house in Wilmington.

The school project helped to teach middle and high school students with autism how to plan, work together as a team, problem solve, and interact in social settings.

The SEA School typically uses the event to raise money. This year, they’re keeping crowds smaller, running the haunted house only on hour Thursday afternoon.

The students acted and helped in the haunted house, one side a little spookier with jump scares, the other more of a treat than a trick for younger kids.

“Scary side one is just a fun kind of scary,” said student Mia Tomaselli. “We have a little ghost room, and our younger friends are going to be the ghosts and scare us but… pretend that you’re actually scared. They’re kind of adorable.”

The students worked for two straight weeks on this project, all of them excited to scare loved ones and friends at pickup.