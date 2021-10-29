Parents seeking answers after daughter killed in hit-and-run

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A mother and father are appealing to the community for help after their daughter was killed in a hit and run earlier this month.

Wilmington Police say the incident happened on October 1 around 4:30 a.m. in the 4300 block of Market Street.

Police arrived to find 30-year-old Stephanie Cheshire had been hit. She died at the scene.

Cheshire’s parents recently sat down with Wilmington Police, asking for the public’s help identifying a car that is believed to be involved.

“We have a 3 1/2-year-old daughter that she left that will never see her mom again,” said Stephanie’s father Richard Cheshire. “You know just, killing her like that and leaving her laying in the road, I just can’t imagine how anybody could do that.”

Anyone with information is asked to please contact the Wilmington Police Department or use the WPD app to remain anonymous.