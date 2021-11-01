Bladenboro gym named after long-time coach

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY)- There is now a permanent tribute in Bladenboro to one of the town’s sports coaching legends. A ceremony was held this weekend to rename the Bladenboro Middle School gym the Willis Nance Jr. Gymnasium.

Nance led the Bulldogs boys varsity basketball teams to two state titles in the 90’s, and was selected as the North Carolina High School Athletic Association’s 1A Coach of the Year in 1990 and 1994. He coached several sports teams in Bladen County over his career before retiring in 2013.

But Nance hasn’t completely walked away from sports. On top of being an avid golfer, he’s the director for the annual West Bladen High School holiday basketball tournament.