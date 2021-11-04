Brunswick County man sentenced to 20 years on drug charges

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Supply man was sentenced to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to multiple drug charges.

Shawn Deontae Hewett, 37, was convicted for conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute 280 grams or more of cocaine base (crack) and a quantity of cocaine; possession with intent to distribute cocaine and cocaine base (crack) and aiding and abetting; and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

According to court documents, Hewett was named in an Indictment filed on October 8, 2020. On August 2, Hewett entered a plea of guilty.

In May 2019, agents learned that the defendant was selling large amounts of crack cocaine from his home in Supply.

On July 24, 2019, agents searching the home seized cocaine, MDMA pills, currency, a 9mm firearm loaded with 27 rounds of ammunition, and a .38 caliber revolver. Hewett admitted he had been distributing cocaine base since approximately 2015.

On November 5, 2020, agents returned to the home to arrest Hewett on federal warrants. In the home, agents seized marijuana and cocaine base. In a baby bassinette, agents seized 4.5 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, 10 MDMA tablets, and a plastic bag that contained 0.8 grams of methamphetamine.