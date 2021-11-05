19 year old arrested, accused in deadly stabbing

NEW HANOVER COUNTY (WWAY) — A 19 year old man has been arrested and is charged with first-degree murder.

According to the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, the 19 year old was breaking into the home of an elderly man Thursday night. The elderly man woke up, and a fight broke out. The 19 year old stabbed the man to death and took off.

Deputies caught up with him a short time later. He will make his first court appearance this morning. Stay with WWAY for the very latest on this developing story.