CFPUA, Brunswick County issue voluntary water restrictions

CFPUA has its own raw water transmission system, which is operating normally. Raw water available from that system and water that is available from LCFWASA is sufficient at this point to meet customer demands. In addition, water storage in the CFPUA system is at or near capacity.

Out of an abundance of caution, however, CFPUA is immediately issuing a voluntary (Stage 1) water conservation advisory. Use the following recommended irrigation schedule to even out system demands: Odd address numbers: Tuesday/Thursday/Saturday Even address numbers: Wednesday/Friday/Sunday No irrigation on Mondays

Limit showers to five minutes—doing so can save up to 1,000 gallons per month

Turn off the water while brushing your teeth and save up to 4 gallons per minute

Only run washing machines or dishwashers when full

Use a broom, rather than a hose, to clean driveways and patios

Postpone washing vehicles at home or use a commercial car wash, which uses recycled water

Dispose of tissues and sanitary products in the trash rather than flushing them–this also helps protect our sewer system Water customers of utility systems outside Brunswick County are encouraged to contact their water provider or check their communication channels for any updates specific to their water systems.