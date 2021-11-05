48.8 F
Wilmington
Friday, November 5, 2021
Home Local Brunswick CFPUA, Brunswick County issue voluntary water restrictions

CFPUA, Brunswick County issue voluntary water restrictions

By
WWAY News
-
0

SOUTHEASTERN NORTH CAROLINA (WWAY) — Cape Fear Public Utility Authority and Brunswick County have issued a voluntary Stage 1 Water Conversation Alert effective immediately as a precaution.

CFPUA said Lower Cape Fear Water and Sewer Authority (LCFWASA) identified a leak in a raw water transmission main.

- Advertisement -

LCFWSA staff informed utility partners that they had recorded water pressure and flow changes in a raw water transmission main leading from the Kings Bluff Pump Station late Wednesday evening. This pump station, which sources water from the Cape Fear River, is the primary source or raw water for utilities in Southeastern North Carolina, including CFPUA, Brunswick County, and Pender County.

Following continued flow changes, LCFWSA suspected a potential leak. The leak was identified Friday afternoon. Crews have been dispatched to evaluate plans for emergency repairs.

CFPUA has its own raw water transmission system, which is operating normally. Raw water available from that system and water that is available from LCFWASA is sufficient at this point to meet customer demands. In addition, water storage in the CFPUA system is at or near capacity.

Out of an abundance of caution, however, CFPUA is immediately issuing a voluntary (Stage 1) water conservation advisory.

  • Use the following recommended irrigation schedule to even out system demands:
    • Odd address numbers: Tuesday/Thursday/Saturday
    • Even address numbers: Wednesday/Friday/Sunday
    • No irrigation on Mondays
  • Limit showers to five minutes—doing so can save up to 1,000 gallons per month
  • Turn off the water while brushing your teeth and save up to 4 gallons per minute
  • Only run washing machines or dishwashers when full
  • Use a broom, rather than a hose, to clean driveways and patios
  • Postpone washing vehicles at home or use a commercial car wash, which uses recycled water
  • Dispose of tissues and sanitary products in the trash rather than flushing them–this also helps protect our sewer system

Water customers of utility systems outside Brunswick County are encouraged to contact their water provider or check their communication channels for any updates specific to their water systems.

We're everywhere you need us to be. #ThisIsThePlace

Talk To Us

Talk to WWAY's anchors, reporters and meteorologists. When you see news happening, report it! We'd love to hear from you.

Watch Us

We live, work and play right here in the Cape Fear. We're your neighbors. We celebrate community and we tell your stories. We're the most trusted source for way more local news.

Video Central|Live Stream

Get Alerts

Download the WWAY News and StormTrack 3 Weather Apps on your smart phone or tablet device to receive breaking news and weather push notifications the minute it happens.

Mobile App|Weather App

HOME

NEWS

COMMUNITY

FEATURES

WEATHER

SPORTS

© 2020 WWAY-TV3. Website Design & Hosting by ChartLocal