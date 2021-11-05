CFPUA, Brunswick County issue voluntary water restrictions

SOUTHEASTERN NORTH CAROLINA (WWAY) — Cape Fear Public Utility Authority and Brunswick County have issued a voluntary Stage 1 Water Conversation Alert effective immediately as a precaution.
CFPUA said Lower Cape Fear Water and Sewer Authority (LCFWASA) identified a leak in a raw water transmission main.
LCFWSA staff informed utility partners that they had recorded water pressure and flow changes in a raw water transmission main leading from the Kings Bluff Pump Station late Wednesday evening. This pump station, which sources water from the Cape Fear River, is the primary source or raw water for utilities in Southeastern North Carolina, including CFPUA, Brunswick County, and Pender County.