WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Cape Fear Fair & Expo manager Skip Watkins announced this morning that the fair would not be held today, due to the windy conditions and threat for heavy rain later tonight.

The fair has been experiencing record crowds since kicking off on October 29th, with over 10,000 people coming out last Saturday.

- Advertisement -

Watkins says they’ll make a decision around 10:00 am Sunday as to whether or not to open the fair for its final day.