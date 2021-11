WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A New Hanover County man has been arrested for raping a 5-year-old girl, according to the sheriff’s office.

41-year-old Naun Alcantar-Conrad is charged with rape of a child, indecent liberties with a child, among other charges.

The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office says more charges could be filed.

He was arrested on Tuesday and remains in the New Hanover County jail under a $3.5 million bond.