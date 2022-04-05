2022 HGTV Smart Home Giveaway located in Castle Hayne

CASTLE HAYNE, NC (WWAY) — HGTV has been giving away Smart Homes for years. Their latest one is located right here in the Cape Fear.

The 3,000 square foot New Hanover County house is equipped with numerous smart features including mirrors that talk, along with an in-ground pool in the back yard.

The home will be given away to one lucky person who enters the HGTV contest between April 19th and June 10th.

The home’s builder says it took 6 months to complete and is valued at nearly $1 million dollars.

“We were just very honored that we were given this opportunity,” Holly Overton with Charter Building Group said. “It’s very exciting for our area and also the buildign industry. We are honored that they trusted us with the process.”

Representives with HGTV say they worked hard to make the home special.

“The architecture of this house is definitely stand out,” interior designer Tiffany Brooks said. “I would say the outdoor living spaces are definitely unique, much more than anything I’ve ever done.”

In addition to the house the winner will also receive $100,000 dolllars in cash and a brand new Mercedes SUV.

The home will be featured in an HGTV special airing April 22nd.