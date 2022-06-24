2022 Special Olympics North Carolina Summer Games results released

Special Olympics Spring Games (Photo: Kirsten Gutierrez/WWAY)

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) – The 2022 Special Olympics North Carolina (SONC) Summer Games concluded June 5 in the Raleigh area, ending a weekend of competition for over 900 Special Olympics athletes and Unified partners, individuals without intellectual disabilities, from across the state competing in athletics, basketball, bowling, gymnastics, powerlifting, swimming and volleyball.

As SONC’s largest state-level competition, athletes competed at various venues in Raleigh, Cary and Holly Springs.

To ensure fair competition, the athletes were placed in competition divisions based on age, gender and ability level.

Gold, silver and bronze medals were awarded to the top three finishers in each division, followed by fourth through eighth-place ribbons. Competition results are available online

Athletes competing in the 2022 SONC Summer Games represented the following counties/agencies: Alamance, Avery, Beaufort/Hyde, Brunswick, Buncombe, Burke, Cabarrus, Caldwell, Carteret, Caswell, Cleveland, Cumberland, Dare, Davidson, Davie, Durham, Forsyth, Franklin, Gaston, Guilford, Guilford/High Point, Harnett, Iredell, Johnston, Lake Norman, Lincoln, Mecklenburg, Nash, New Hanover, Orange, Pitt, Qualla Boundary, Rockingham, Rutherford, Stokes, Surry, Union, Watauga, Wayne and Wake.

The Law Enforcement Torch Run® for Special Olympics North Carolina (NC LETR) Final Leg of the Torch Run Relay opened the 2022 SONC Summer Games during the Opening Ceremony on Friday, June 3rd at Reynolds Coliseum on the campus of North Carolina State University at 7:30 p.m.

During the Opening Ceremony, law enforcement officials presented the Circle of Honor and light the cauldron, signifying the official opening of the Games. Featured performers during the ceremony included the Special Theatre Arts of Raleigh (STAR) and the Smithfield-Selma High School drumline.

As Special Olympics athletes are not asked to pay for any of the cost associated with their participation, an event of this size requires a vast amount of resources, including the support of nearly 1,000 volunteers.