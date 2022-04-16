2022 Wilmington Geek Expo draws large crowd to convention center

2022 Wilmington Geek Expo April 16, 2022 (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) —Hundreds of people gathered at the Wilmington Convention Center in downtown to geek out over their favorite comic books, anime, and games on Saturday.

The Wilmington Geek Expo is a pop culture convention, that featured nearly 100 vendors, a cosplay contest, a game zone, artist alley, and special guests like writers for Marvel and DC, and actors. The event ran from 10:30am to 4:30pm.

The expo was last held in 2019, and this year its return drew a large crowd of what organizers have estimated to be around 1000-1,500 people.

The expo’s show runner, Phillip Murray, said bringing the event to downtown Wilmington provides people in the Cape Fear region with an opportunity to attend an expo where they can show love for their favorite fandom, without having to travel far.

“I think bringing it to this area specifically means that it’s good for our community. Like we have several board games stores, several comic stores, we have a whole Wilmington cosplay group,” said Philip Murray, Wilmington Geek Expo show runner.

Event organizers hope to hold a 2-day long expo in the near future.