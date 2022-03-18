2022 World’s happiest countries released, U.S. ranks 16

Finland is happiest country in the world in 2022 (Photo: VTM/CNN)

(CNN) — Turns out, Disneyland is not the happiest place on earth.

It is Finland.

For the fifth year in a row, the Nordic Nation takes the top spot on the list of happiest countries from the world happiness report. It is based on life evaluations from the Gallup World Poll including healthy life expectancy, GDP per capita, social support in times of trouble, low corruption, and high social trust along with generosity, a community where people look out for each other and freedom to make key life decisions.

The U.S. ranked 16th on the list.