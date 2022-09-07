$25 million dollar investment bringing over 200 high-paying jobs to Wilmington

Governor Roy Cooper was in Wilmington earlier today (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Governor Roy Cooper was in town today announcing Live Oak Bank’s investment of $25 million dollars to expand its campus and bring more than 200 jobs to Wilmington.

The money is coming thanks to three investment grants given by the State of North Carolina, New Hanover County and the city of Wilmington.

Jobs produced from the expansion will be for several departments, including analysts, data scientists and loan service specialists.

The reported average salary will be $101,000 per year.

“This signals to other companies that you can find highly qualified, talented, educated people right here,” Governor Cooper said. “And what better place to live than the Wilmington area?”

Live Oak is expected to break ground on the new building sometime this year.