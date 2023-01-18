26 arrested in Bladen County ‘Operation Street Sweep’; 12 people still wanted

Over two dozen people were arrested this week as part of a large operation in Bladen County

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Tuesday operation by the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics Unit served outstanding arrest warrants on over three dozen known drug dealers and their associates in around Bladen County.

23 individuals were arrested, three individuals who are currently in state or local confinement facilities have detainers/holds for when they are released and 12 individuals remain at large.

Over the span of this investigation, nearly 300 criminal charges were brought collectively.

1.) Newkirk, Jamar

2.) McDowell, Jennifer

3.) Hunt, Coty

4..) Jones, Tysheed

5.) Mayers, Vanessa



6.) Ward, Eddie

7.) Coats, Angela

8.) Sands, Keil

9.) Rice, Michael

10.) Kemp, Donny



11.) Sells, Ralph

12.) Sells, Dennis

13.) White, Cecelia

14.) Wooten, Xavier

15.) Williams, Juan



16.) Clemmons, Michael

17.) Perkins, Desmond

18.) Guyton, John

19.) Ballard, Ronald

20.) Munn, Jasper



21.) Lawson, James

22.) Carroll, Christopher

23.) Rabon, Teresa

24.) Kea, Robert

25.) Leach, Christopher



26.) Hunt, Joseph

27.) Rhodie, Tyrell

28.) Rogers, Zakiem

29.) Phillips, Robert

30.) Whittington, Jennifer



31.) Ault, Robbie

32.) Tucker, Abdul

33.) Sinclair, Deanna

34.) Todd, Joseph

35.) Darby, Angela



36.) McKoy, Cedrick

37.) Clark, Bobby

38.) McDowell, Aaron

25.) Leach, Christopher

26.) Hunt, Joseph

Those arrested are as follows:

1.) Jamar Quamell Newkirk, 26, of Clarkton was arrested on outstanding warrants for Possession of schedule III controlled substances, Possession of firearm by felon, Common law robbery, Flee to elude arrest, Driving while license revoked, Fictitious registration, Failure to register motor vehicle, No insurance, and Speeding. During the arrest, Newkirk was found to be in possession of amounts of Suboxone and was charged with Possession of schedule III controlled substances by deputies. Newkirk was held at the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center under a $55,000.00 bond.

2.) Jennifer Latoya McDowell, 46, of Elizabethtown was arrested on outstanding warrants for Sell schedule II controlled substances, Deliver schedule II controlled substances, Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule II controlled substances, Manufacture schedule II controlled substances, Sell schedule III controlled substances, Deliver schedule III controlled substances, Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule III controlled substances, and Maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for the purpose of keeping/selling controlled substances. McDowell was held at the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center under a $20,000.00 bond.

3.) Coty Lane Hunt, 34, of Bladenboro was arrested on outstanding warrants for Probation violation. During the arrest, Hunt was found to be in possession of amounts of Schedule III controlled substances. Hunt was held at the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center under a $50,000.00 bond. Additional charges of Possession of schedule III controlled substances and Possession of drug paraphernalia are pending.

4.) Tysheed Juan Jones, 27, of Elizabethtown was arrested on outstanding warrants for Sell marijuana, Deliver marijuana, Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver marijuana, Maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for the purpose of keeping/selling controlled substances, and Manufacture marijuana. Jones was held at the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center under a $50,000.00 bond.

5.) Vanessa Delara Mayers, 37, of Bladenboro was arrested on outstanding warrants for Trafficking opium/heroin, Sell heroin, Deliver heroin, Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver heroin, Sell schedule II controlled substances x3, Deliver schedule II controlled substances x3, Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule II controlled substances x3, and Maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for the purpose of keeping/selling controlled substances x3. During the arrest, Mayers was found to be in possession of amounts of marijuana. Mayers was held at the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center under a $350,000.00 bond. Additional charges of Possession of schedule VI controlled substances and Possession of drug paraphernalia are pending.

6.) Eddie Thomas Ward, Jr, 37, of Tar Heel was arrested on outstanding warrants for Possession of schedule II controlled substances. Ward was held at the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center under a $25,000.00 bond.

7.) Angela Michelle Coats, 46, of Hope Mills was arrested on outstanding warrants for Possession of schedule II controlled substances and Possession of drug paraphernalia. Coats was held at the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center under a $25,000.00 bond. Additional charges of Possession of controlled substances on a jail premises are pending.

8.) Keil Jamal Sands, 31, of Elizabethtown was arrested on outstanding warrants for Sell cocaine, Deliver cocaine, Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver cocaine, Possession of cocaine, Sell marijuana, deliver marijuana, and Maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for the purpose of keeping/selling controlled substances. Sands was held at the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center under a $130,000.00 bond.

9.) Michael Anthony Rice, 58, of Elizabethtown was arrested on outstanding warrants for Sell heroin, Deliver heroin, Possess heroin, and Maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for the purpose of keeping/selling controlled substances. Rice was held at the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center under a $175,000.00 bond.

10.) Donny Demonte Kemp, 43, of Elizabethtown was arrested on outstanding warrants for Sell cocaine x2, Deliver cocaine x2, Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver cocaine x2, Possession of cocaine x2, and Maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for the purpose of keeping/selling controlled substances x2. During the arrest, Kemp was found to be in possession of amounts of cocaine and was charged by deputies with Possession of Schedule II controlled substances and Maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for the purpose of keeping/selling controlled substances by deputies. Kemp was held at the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center under a $150,000.00 bond.

11.) Ralph Michael Sells Jr, 45, of Elizabethtown was arrested on outstanding warrants for Sell schedule III controlled substances, Deliver schedule III controlled substances, Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule III controlled substances, and Maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for the purpose of keeping/selling controlled substances. During the arrest, Sells was found to be in possession of amounts of drug paraphernalia and was charged with Possession of drug paraphernalia by deputies. Sells was held at the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center under a $100,000.00 bond.

12.) Dennis Allen Sells, 44, of Elizabethtown was arrested on outstanding warrants for Sell schedule III controlled substances, Deliver schedule III controlled substances, Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule III controlled substances, and Maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for the purpose of keeping/selling controlled substances. Sells was held at the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center under a $100,000.00 bond.

13.) Cecelia Mitchell White, 81, of Dublin was arrested on outstanding warrants for Trafficking opium/heroin x3, Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule II controlled substances and Maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for the purpose of keeping/selling controlled substances. White was held at the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center under a $350,000.00 bond.

14.) Xavier Trequan Wooten, 23, of Council was arrested on outstanding warrants for Conspire to sell cocaine and conspire to deliver cocaine. Wooten was held at the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center under a $10,000.00 bond.

15.) Juan Khalil Williams, 28, of Bladenboro was arrested on outstanding warrants for Sell heroin, Deliver heroin, Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver heroin, Maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for the purpose of keeping/selling controlled substances, Conspire to sell cocaine, and Conspire to deliver cocaine. Williams was held at the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center under a $300,000.00 bond.

16.) Michael Clemmons, 64, of Bladenboro was arrested on outstanding warrants for Conspire to sell cocaine and conspire to deliver cocaine. Clemmons was held at the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center under a $10,000.00 bond.

17.) Desmond Ashley Perkins, 34, of Clarkton was arrested on outstanding warrants for Sell cocaine, Deliver cocaine, Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver cocaine, Manufacture cocaine, and Driving while license revoked. During the arrest, Perkins was found to be in possession of amounts of ecstasy and cocaine and was charged with Possession of schedule I controlled substances and Possession of schedule II controlled substances by deputies. Perkins was held at the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center under a $53,500.00 bond.

18.) John Marshall Guyton, 66, of Bladenboro was arrested on outstanding warrants for Sell schedule II controlled substances, Deliver schedule II controlled substances, Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule II controlled substances, and Manufacture schedule II controlled substances. Guyton was held at the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center under a $75,000.00 bond.

19.) Ronald Winfield Ballard, 40, of Dublin was arrested on outstanding warrants for Sell schedule II controlled substances, Deliver schedule II controlled substances, Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule II controlled substances, Manufacture schedule II controlled substances, and Maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for the purpose of keeping/selling controlled substances. Ballard was held at the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center under a $5,000.00 bond.

20.) Jasper McKenzie Munn, 22, of Elizabethtown was arrested on outstanding warrants for Sell cocaine, Deliver cocaine, Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver cocaine, Manufacture cocaine, Conspire to sell cocaine, Conspire to deliver cocaine, Maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for the purpose of keeping/selling controlled substances, and Driving while license revoked. Munn was held at the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center under a $75,000.00 bond.

21.) James Tyler Lee Lawson, 25, of Lumberton was arrested on outstanding warrants for Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule VI controlled substances, Possession of schedule VI controlled substances, Maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for the purpose of keeping/selling controlled substances, and Stalking. Lawson was held at the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center under a $50,000.00 bond.

22.) Christopher Blake Carroll, 31, of Bladenboro was arrested on outstanding warrants for Sell heroin x2, Deliver heroin x2, Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver heroin x2, Manufacture schedule I controlled substances x2, and Maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for the purpose of keeping/selling controlled substances x2. Carroll was held at the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center under a $200,000.00 bond.

23.) Teresa Marie Christine Rabon, 36, of Bladenboro was arrested on outstanding warrants for Sell schedule II controlled substances, Deliver schedule II controlled substances, Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule II controlled substances, Manufacture schedule II controlled substances, Conspire to sell schedule II controlled substances, and Conspire to deliver schedule II controlled substances. Rabon was held at the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center under a $75,000.00 bond.

Those in state or local confinement facilities who have detainers/holds are as follows:

24.) Norman Rodelphia Kea, 48, of Clarkton is currently in prison on unrelated charges. Once Kea is to be released, he will be transferred to the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center where he will be served with outstanding warrants for Sell cocaine x2, Deliver cocaine x2, Conspire to sell cocaine x2, Conspire to deliver cocaine x2, Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver cocaine x2, Sell schedule II controlled substances, Deliver schedule II controlled substances, Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule II controlled substances, Conspire to sell schedule II controlled substances, and Conspire to deliver schedule II controlled substances.

25.) Christopher Tyree Leach, 30, of Elizabethtown is currently incarcerated in Cumberland County on unrelated charges. Once Leach is to be released, he will be transferred to the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center where he will be served with outstanding warrants for Conspire to sell cocaine.

26.) Joseph Wayne Hunt, 30, of Bladenboro is currently in safekeeping for a local agency. Once Hunt is transferred back to the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center for court, he will be served with outstanding warrants for Sell schedule I controlled substances, Deliver schedule I controlled substances, Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule I controlled substances, and Manufacture schedule II controlled substances.

The following individuals are currently wanted:

27.) Tyrell Lamon Rhodie, 38, of Bladenboro is currently wanted on outstanding warrants for Conspire to sell schedule II controlled substances x2, Second degree trespassing, Driving while license revoked, and Failure to wear seatbelt.

28.) Zakiem Latwan Rogers, 28, of Elizabethtown is currently wanted on outstanding warrants for Trafficking opium/heroin, Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver cocaine, Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver marijuana, Maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for the purpose of keeping/selling controlled substances, Possession of firearm by felon, Resisting public officer, Assault on a female, Driving while license revoked x2, Fictitious registration, and Expired registration

29.) Robert Diquan Phillips, 30, of Bladenboro is currently wanted on outstanding warrants for Sell heroin, Deliver heroin, Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver heroin, Conspire to sell heroin, Conspire to deliver heroin, Sell schedule I controlled substances, Deliver schedule I controlled substances, Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule I controlled substances, Manufacture schedule I controlled substances, Possession of schedule I controlled substances, Sell cocaine, Deliver cocaine, Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver cocaine, Manufacture cocaine, Possession of cocaine, and Maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for the purpose of keeping/selling controlled substances x2.

30.) Jennifer Relynn Whittington, 36, of Bladenboro is currently wanted on outstanding warrants for Sell cocaine x2, Deliver cocaine x2, Conspire to sell cocaine x2, Conspire to deliver cocaine x2, Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver cocaine x2, Sell schedule II controlled substances, Deliver schedule II controlled substances, Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule II controlled substances, Conspire to sell schedule II controlled substances, Conspire to deliver schedule II controlled substances, Probation violation, Breaking and entering, and Resisting public officer.

31.) Robbie Renae Ault, 43, of Clarkton is currently wanted on outstanding warrants for Sell schedule II controlled substances, Deliver schedule II controlled substances, Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule II controlled substances, Manufacture schedule II controlled substances, Conspire to sell schedule II controlled substances, Conspire to deliver schedule II controlled substances, and Probation violation.

32.) Abdul Jabbar Tucker, 37, of Bladenboro is currently wanted on outstanding warrants for Trafficking opium/heroin, Sell heroin, Deliver heroin, Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver heroin, Obtaining property by false pretense, and Conspire to obtain property by false pretense.

33.) Deanna Joy Sinclair, 40, of Elizabethtown is currently wanted on outstanding warrants for Conspire to sell cocaine x2, Possession of cocaine x2, Sell cocaine x2, Deliver cocaine x2, Manufacture cocaine, Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver cocaine x2, and Sell/Deliver controlled substances within 1,000 feet of a school.

34.) Joseph Keith Todd, 57, of Bladenboro is currently wanted on outstanding warrants for Sell schedule II controlled substances x2, Deliver schedule II controlled substances x2, Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule II controlled substances x2, Manufacture schedule II controlled substances x2, and Conspire to sell schedule II controlled substances x2.

35.) Angela Darby, 36, of Bladenboro is currently wanted on outstanding warrants for Sell heroin, Deliver heroin, Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver heroin, Manufacture heroin, Conspire to sell heroin, Conspire to deliver heroin, Conspire to sell schedule III controlled substances, and Possession of drug paraphernalia.

36.) Cedrick Lemora McKoy, 39, of Elizabethtown is currently wanted on outstanding warrants for Sell cocaine, Deliver cocaine, Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver cocaine, Conspire to sell cocaine, and Conspire to deliver cocaine.

37.) Bobby Lee Clark, 28, of Bladenboro is currently wanted on outstanding warrants for Sell heroin, Deliver heroin, Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver heroin, Possess heroin, and Probation violation.

38.) Aaron Montrice McDowell, 37, of Clarkton is currently wanted on outstanding warrants for Possession of firearm by felon, Possession of schedule II controlled substance, Possession of schedule VI controlled substances, Possession of drug paraphernalia, Fictitious information to an officer, Obtaining property by false pretense, Uttering a forged instrument, Forgery of an instrument, Identity theft, Larceny of a firearm, Driving while license revoked, and speeding.