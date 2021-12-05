29th annual Toys for Tots Motorcycle Ride brings out hundreds of local bikers

Bikers ride in 29th annual Toys for Tots Motorcycle Ride (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Hundreds of motorcycles rode through the city for the 29th annual Toys for Tots Motorcycle Ride.

Motorcyclists gathered at Carolina Coast Harley-Davidson with a new unwrapped toy that will go to a child this holiday season through Toys for Tots. At noon, participants hopped on their motorcycles for an escorted ride through the city. Event organizers told WWAY this year 375 people donated toys and rode in the annual motorcycle ride