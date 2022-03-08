$2B income tax and rebate bill heads to SC Senate floor

COLUMBIA, SC (AP) — A bill that would give everyone who files an income tax return in South Carolina a rebate of at least $100 is speeding its way through the state Senate.

The Senate Finance Committee on Tuesday unanimously passed the $2 billion bill, which also includes cutting the top income tax rate in the state from 7% to 5.7%.

The proposal would give people who owe no state income tax $100 and filers would get the tax they pay back up to $700. The proposal now heads to the Senate floor.

The sometimes long-winded Senate Finance Committee debated the bill for less than 20 minutes.

