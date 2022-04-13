2k fentanyl pills, cocaine, handgun seized in NC

(Photo: MGN)

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WJZY) – A drug stash, cash and a handgun were seized when a warrant was executed on a man in Mooresville, police said Saturday.

Officers began investigating 33-year-old Mooresville resident Nicholas Tucker regarding for the distribution of fentanyl pills following a tip, according to the police report.

Warrants were executed on Friday at two locations and 2000 fentanyl pills, 22 grams of cocaine, mushrooms, and marijuana was seized.