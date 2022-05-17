2nd annual Highsmith Family Foundation football camp draws hundreds of campers

Hosted by Wilmington native and Pittsburg Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) – On Saturday, over 500 campers tried to learn America’s game from one of the Cape Fear’s finest.

“It was just an amazing day. It was my second one. Really excited to be able to do it next year as well. I just believe God has put me on this Earth to be a blessing for others and that’s why I do what I do,” says Alex Highsmith.

“Football is what I do but it’s not what I am. And that’s what I want people to know. Yes I want to be the greatest football player I can be. Make the pro bowl make the hall of fame – I definitely have those goals. But if I’m not impacting people off the field – that’s what matters most.”

Highsmith wasn’t the only native with pro experience teaching the kids. NFL veteran and Hoggard alum Jonathan Cooper was there as well, and he fondly remembers a picture of him and Alex before Highsmith’s body transfmration.

“I didn’t know this picture existed – but it was a picture of Alex I don’t know he might have been in 5th or 6th grade. A chubby little kid and we took a picture at my college picture day,” jokes Cooper.

“He invited me out I’m grateful for it. It’s something I wish I could have done but I’m glad he’s doing it. The city of Wilmington needs it these kids had a great time and it’s a beautiful thing to see him giving back.”

Other coaches include some of the Cape Fear’s standouts from the previous high school football season that will be playing football at the next level. All say they want to be just like Alex.