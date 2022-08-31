2nd season of ‘Welcome to Flatch’ to continue filming in Burgaw through October

BURGAW, NC (WWAY) – Drivers traveling into downtown Burgaw may have experienced some slowdowns Wednesday due to a production happening over the next few months in the small Pender County town.

A portion of North Walker Street at East Bridgers was shut down for production for the second season of ‘Welcome to Flatch’ which started filming at the beginning of August.

The comedy series is set in a small Ohio town which is the reason Burgaw was picked as a location to film.

According to a production crew member, 80 percent of the shoot will be done in Burgaw, and is expected to continue through October.