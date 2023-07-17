4 people stabbed in seemingly random attacks across Oxford; suspect in custody

(Photo: LWP Communications / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)

OXFORD, NC (WTVD) — Four people were stabbed at different locations across Oxford on Monday morning.

It all began around 7:30 a.m. on Belle Street near Granville County Administration Offices. Investigators said the suspect, who is now in custody, stabbed a government employee before traveling several blocks down to Wall Street and stabbing another person near the Granville County Board of Elections.

Next, the suspect went to the Walmart Supercenter located off Lewis Street and the McDonald’s located at the corner of MLK Jr Avenue and East Industry Drive; he stabbed one person at each location.

All of the stabbing victims were taken to area hospitals for treatment.

