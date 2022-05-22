3 tagged great whites cruising the coastal North Carolina waters

Eastern North Carolina (WLOS) — At least three great white sharks are enjoying the waters off the coast of North Carolina.

Ulysses is a nearly 12-foot-long, close to 1,000-pound male white shark. He pinged on Tuesday outside Onslow Bay.

Tancook is almost ten feet long and weighs more than 700 pounds. He is a male juvenile white shark. He’s swimming around near the Pamlico sound this week.

Up near the waters outside Albemarle sound, a nearly 12-foot, 800-pound female white shark called Sable was tracked last week.

