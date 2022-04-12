3,100-acre rezoning near Carolina Shores pulled amid backlash

(Photo: Sydney Bouchelle/WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (StarNews) — A massive 3,000-acre rezoning application just north of Carolina Shores has been put on hold.

The Brunswick County Planning Board was set to consider rezoning the area from rural low density residential to medium density residential Monday, but it was pulled from the agenda by the applicant.

It will return before the planning board May 9. If rezoned, it would increase the area’s maximum density from 2.9 units per acre to 5.8 units per acre.

You can read more here.