350 pound bear euthanized after ripping into tent, injuring mother & daughter in Great Smoky Mountains

A bear has been euthanized after officials say it scratched a mother and her daughter while camping in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

Great Smoky Mountains National Park wildlife biologists and park rangers responded to Elkmont Campground on Sunday, June 12, after it was reported that a bear ripped into a tent where a family of five was sleeping.

Officials say the family was camping, along with their dog, at the campground when the black bear ripped into the tent at approximately 5:20 a.m.

