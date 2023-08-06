3,919 mile charity bike ride ends in Wrightsville Beach

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY)– After 10 weeks and 3,919 miles, a charity bike ride ended in Wrightsville Beach on Saturday.

A group of riders has biked 3,919 miles cross country over the last 10 weeks to raise money and awareness for The Fuller Center for Housing’s efforts to eliminate poverty housing.

The ride began in La Jolla, California and ended right here on the Cape Fear Coast.

These riders averaged more than 76 miles of riding per day.

Along the way, the riders hopped off their bikes for nine build days as they practiced what they preach with Fuller Center for Housing local chapters.

The riders dipped a wheel of their bikes into the Pacific Ocean when they left, and then into the Atlantic Ocean when they arrived to mark the end of their journey.

The riders spent the night at Wrightsville Baptist Church Saturday night before returning to their homes on Sunday.