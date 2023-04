4.5 magnitude earthquake reported off North Carolina coast

An earthquake was reported Wednesday afternoon off the coast of NC (Photo: MGN Online)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — An earthquake occurred off the North Carolina coast Wednesday afternoon.

The United States Geological Survey says the 4.5 magnitude earthquake took place around 12:07 p.m. several hundred miles offshore.

No tsunami is projected from the quake due to its relatively small magnitude and depth of over 6 miles below the ocean floor.

Earthquakes off the Carolinas aren’t unheard of but don’t happen too often.